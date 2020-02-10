First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $44,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $49,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.