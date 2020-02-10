First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LYB opened at $82.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

