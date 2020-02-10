First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Itron worth $45,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Itron by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.