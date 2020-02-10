First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,214 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $20.22 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Cowen initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

