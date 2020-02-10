First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,562 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $121.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

