FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. FirstEnergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of FE remained flat at $$51.23 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 751,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

