FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.20. 125,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,784. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

