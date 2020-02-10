FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.21.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,526,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.90. 27,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

