FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.35-13.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.FleetCor Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.35-13.75 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded down $22.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.56 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.77 and its 200 day moving average is $296.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.84.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.