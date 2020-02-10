Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

FFIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.