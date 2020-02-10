Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,243,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 264,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253,930 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 519,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

