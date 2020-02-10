Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

FSCT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 30,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,842 shares of company stock worth $6,973,382 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

