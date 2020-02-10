Foresite Capital Management I LLC Buys Shares of 7,235,396 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,235,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,699,000. 10x Genomics comprises approximately 99.9% of Foresite Capital Management I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foresite Capital Management I LLC owned approximately 7.52% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

NYSE:TXG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

