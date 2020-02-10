Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $70.75. 1,132,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.