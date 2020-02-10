Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.61). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

FTSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,515. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,527,389.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forty Seven (FTSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.