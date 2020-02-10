Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.61). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

FTSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,515. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,527,389.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

