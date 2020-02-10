Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.30

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 6357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.11.
About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)
FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.
