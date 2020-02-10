FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cfra

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 1,083,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,747,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

