FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.23.

FOXA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

