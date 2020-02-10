Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.
FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.
NYSE:FNV traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 393,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 110.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $208,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 355.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
