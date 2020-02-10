Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 393,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 110.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $208,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 355.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

