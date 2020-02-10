Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.26

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 6065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $944.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.