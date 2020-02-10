freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €20.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.69 ($24.06).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get freenet alerts:

FRA FNTN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €19.78 ($22.99). The company had a trading volume of 501,360 shares. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.