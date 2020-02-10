freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €20.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.69 ($24.06).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

FRA FNTN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €19.78 ($22.99). The company had a trading volume of 501,360 shares. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.51.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

