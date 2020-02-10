Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 490.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period.

NYSE:AAP opened at $132.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

