Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Sidoti cut their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DLX opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.