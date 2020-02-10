Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.59 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

