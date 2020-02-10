Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

