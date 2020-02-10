Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

