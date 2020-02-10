Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 635 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

NYSE:RTN opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

