Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0039

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Freicoin has a market cap of $219,509.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,810,748 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

