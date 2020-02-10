FujiCoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $250,487.00 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,857.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.02257340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.27 or 0.04572707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00750245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00860585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00709666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,546,778,752 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

