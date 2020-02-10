FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

