Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.90. Funko has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

