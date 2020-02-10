G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 100,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $767.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

