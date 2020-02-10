Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $276,894.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,167 shares of company stock worth $6,745,474. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $152.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

