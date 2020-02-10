GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.76 on Friday. GasLog has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.