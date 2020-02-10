GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.75%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.