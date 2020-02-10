Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Shares of OGZPY opened at $7.04 on Friday. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.