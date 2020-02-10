Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Trading Down 11.5%

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 782 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.31), approximately 59,130 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 123,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886.24 ($11.66).

The company has a market cap of $952.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 770.81.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

