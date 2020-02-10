GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $661,114.00 and approximately $752.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00749013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00065870 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007586 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

