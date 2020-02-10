Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

