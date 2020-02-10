GoByte Price Reaches $0.0406 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $279,441.00 and $11,594.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,883,141 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

