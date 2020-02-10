Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Purchases £150.10 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($197.45).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($196.13).

GOCO opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.36. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of $381.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.