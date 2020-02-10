Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Purchases £150.10 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($197.45).
Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($196.13).
GOCO opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.36. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of $381.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.
About Gocompare.Com Group
GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.
