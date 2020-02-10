Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 106,961 shares of company stock worth $2,582,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

