Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.