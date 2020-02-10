Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

GPP stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

