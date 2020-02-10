GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 195.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.44. 70,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.65 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,916.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

