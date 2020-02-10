Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Shares of OMAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
