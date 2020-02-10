Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of OMAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.