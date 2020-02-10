Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $178.20

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.20 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.44), with a volume of 46500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.42).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.14.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

