GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWPH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 485,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

