GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Several analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

