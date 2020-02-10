GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

WDAY opened at $192.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

